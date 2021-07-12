NTA JEE Main 2021: Last day to apply for session 4, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main session four will be held from July 27 to August 2

NTA JEE Main 2021: The online registration process for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session four will be closed on Monday, July 12. The online window to apply will be opened till 11:50 pm, candidates can apply through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The fourth edition of JEE Main will be held from July 27 to August 2, while the third session will commence from July 20. The admit card for the third session is expected to be released this week.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply online

Visit official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on ‘JEE Main 2021 July fourth session’ Enter all the required details Upload the scanned copies of documents required Pay the requisite amount of application fees Preview the filled application form and correct mistakes, if any Submit the form and take a printout of your application form.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

READ MORE | JEE Main session 3 admit card 2021: Check release date and time

READ MORE: JEE Main Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

Latest Education News