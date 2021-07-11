JEE Main 2021 registration process for session 4 to close tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2021 application process will be closed on July 12

JEE Main 2021: The online application process for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session four will be closed on Monday, July 12. Candidates can apply through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:50 pm.

The registration process for third session was earlier closed on July 8. The third session of JEE Main would be held between July 20 and July 25 while the fourth edition will take place from July 27 to August 2.

How to register for JEE Main 2021 online?

The application process for JEE Main 2021 will be divided into four steps for a better understanding of the candidates. Students applying for JEE Main 2021 can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process of JEE Main 2021.

1. Visit official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on ‘JEE Main 2021 July fourth session’

3. Enter all the required details

4. Upload the scanned copies of documents required

5. Pay the requisite amount of application fees

6. Preview the filled application form and correct mistakes, if any

7. Submit the form and take a printout of your application form.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres.

