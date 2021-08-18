NTA AIAPGET Exam 2021: Important notice released, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NTA important notification on AIAPGET exam 2021 eligibility criteria released.

NTA AIAPGET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice on eligibility criteria and registration process of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2021. The AIAPGET 2021 is going to be conducted for admission to various PG AYUSH courses like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification and apply for AIAPGET 2021 on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

NTA AIAPGET 2021 notification reads, "Ministry of AYUSH has extended the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to 31 December 2021. " Through the notice, it is also informed that the last date for registering for AIAPGET 2021 has now been extended to August 24, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice and the revised schedule here.

AIAPGET 2021: Important Dates

Last date to apply for AIAPGET 2021- August 24 till 5 pm

Last date to pay online application fee- August 24 till 11:50 pm

Application Correction Window- August 25 to 27 till 5 pm.

AIAPGET 2021: Exam pattern

The final date of the AIAPGET exam 2021 is going to be released later on official notification. The duration of the AIAPGET exam 2021 will be of 120 minutes and it will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon for Ayurveda and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm for Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani. The paper will have 120 questions and the mode of examination will be CBT. Every question will carry 4 marks. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks and for every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

