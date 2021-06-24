Now, study Astrology in IGNOU, check details

Follow us on Apply for MA Astrology at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new programme in Astrology – Master of Arts (Jyotish) programme. The programme will be delivered in the form of distance learning. According to the varsity, the programme aims to provide practical knowledge on different branches of Astrology. Students with a bachelor's degree in the discipline can apply for the two-year programme through the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The courses will be offered at 57 regional centres.

The course fee for the Master of Arts (Jyotish) programme is Rs 12,600 which needs to be paid in two instalments - Rs 6,300 per installments for the programme. The application fee for the programme is Rs 200. The admission process for the July cycle has been started. The candidates can apply for various programmes through the varsity's admission portal.

The varsity has also extended the submission date of the re-evaluation form for December term-end (TEE 2020) exam. The students can now submit the re-evaluation form till June 30 through the website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation. The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam.

