IGNOU extends December TEE 2020 re-evaluation form submission date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The students can now submit the re-evaluation form by June 30

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the submission date of the re-evaluation form for December term-end (TEE 2020) exam. The decision was taken in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. The students can now submit the re-evaluation form by June 30. They can apply through the website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation.

IGNOU in its official statement mentioned, "It is a one time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission time is over. This 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from June 2 onwards.”

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the last date to submit the exam form for the June term-end exam. The interested candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in till June 30.

The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam.

Latest Education News