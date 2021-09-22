NEET-UG 2021 scam: Maharashtra considers scraping exam, Students demand re-exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2021: After Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra is also considering scraping the NEET exams.

NEET 2021: President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Nana Patole has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the state-based students as well. This wave to scarp NEET exam was raised after Tamil Nadu recently passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption of state-based students from the centralised exam. The Bill proposed to scrape the NEET claimed that the NEET favoured the rich and elite sections of the society and not the weaker sections.

Patole in his letter mentioned that like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra too should consider offering admissions to medical colleges based on class 12 scores. He highlighted lapses in the recently conducted NEET and said that it would be ‘injustice’ for students to consider their NEET score as the medical entrance is skewed towards those from central bards like CBSE, CISCE.

A case of impersonation is also being investigated by the CBI. Many candidates are demanding a re-exam and investigation against National Testing Agency (NTA) — the exam organising body due to the alleged cheating cases.

Medical aspirants have also submitted a detailed representation demanding a re-exam and CBI investigation into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation scam to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Referring to the change in exam pattern for the first time since its inception in 2016, the medical aspirants said that they need more time to adapt the paper pattern.

READ| NEET will take Tamil Nadu to pre-independence days: AK Rajan committee

ALSO READ| NEET-SS 2021: Supreme Court issues notice challenging last minute changes in paper pattern

Latest Education News