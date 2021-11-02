NBE NEET PG, NEET SS exam 2022 dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check NEET PG, NEET SS exam schedule

NEET PG, SS exams 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the schedule for the NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE, other exams. NEET SS is scheduled to be held on January 10, while FET exam is on January 11, 2022. NEET MDS will be held on March 6, 2022, NEET PG on March 12, DNB-PGCET- March 20, NEET SS- June 18 and 19, FET exam- July 9, 2022.

NBE in its official notification informed, "The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified."

