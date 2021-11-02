Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
NBE NEET PG, NEET SS exam 2022 dates released, check schedule

NEET SS is scheduled to be held on January 10, while FET exam is on January 11. Check exam dates

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 13:32 IST
NEET PG, NEET SS exam dates
NEET PG, SS exams 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the schedule for the NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE, other exams. NEET SS is scheduled to be held on January 10, while FET exam is on January 11, 2022. NEET MDS will be held on March 6, 2022, NEET PG on March 12, DNB-PGCET- March 20, NEET SS- June 18 and 19, FET exam- July 9, 2022. 

NBE in its official notification informed, "The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified." 

The official notice is available on the official website- natboard.edu.in, for further details on the medical entrance, please visit the websites- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in.  

