NEET 2021 tips: Regular revision is the key to crack the entrance test

NEET 2021: Suggestive of a cut-throat competition, NEET every year has over 15 lakh applications for a pragmatic race towards admissions to around 1.5 lakh seats across different medical and dental colleges in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the central government has recently finalised the dates for the NEET 2021 which is scheduled to be held on September 12. With more than a month left, the medical aspirants must ramp up their preparation strategies to top-notch, for a tougher competition this year. The foremost essential for succeeding in NEET is a smart work plan which covers the entire syllabus well in time.



While the NTA has made a few amendments to the NEET UG 2021, the exam will be conducted in offline mode (Pen and paper). Unlike last year, this year, each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) will consist of two Sections A and B. While all the 35 questions in the Section A are mandatory to attend, aspirants will have a choice of attempting any 10 questions out of 15 in section B. A total of 180 questions needs to be answered in three hours with total marks remaining unchanged (720). The syllabus includes the complete NCERT curriculum from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and biology of Class 11 and 12.



Considering the high-stakes nature of the NEET UG exam amid the pandemic, the aspirants preparing must be under the radar of nervousness and anxiety, especially with more than a month left for the D-day. Effective preparation inculcates beating the stress out and focus on the revision and not to start anything afresh. Previous year NEET exam analysis suggests that the difficulty level was of moderate level and physics (numerical questions) seemed to be the toughest subjects to attempt. In biology, students appearing last year found zoology to be easier than botany.

Qualifying and scoring high is necessary to get the college of your choice. But it is very important to know what to study and how to study in less time. Just in case to complete the check list of preparedness, aspirants need to follow the following tips to ensure success in the upcoming exam.



1. Adherence to a revision plan – With the clock ticking, revision plays the most important role in deciding the performance. Ample of time being provided amid the subsequent lockdowns, serious aspirants must have completed the syllabus and started the revision of the important topics by now. While revising the chapters, just go through the already studied topics and chapters so that you will be able to remember it for a longer time. Making a systematic revision plan and adhering to it will help the aspirants in enhancing their clarity conceptually as well as topic wise aiding them in better performance and ranking.

2. Focus on concept clarity – Instead of mugging up information, it is important to keep the concepts clear. If the concepts are clear, going through the tricky questions one can come up with the right answers as well, especially in physics and chemistry. Always clear your doubts from teachers, mentors, peers. Don't hesitate in asking questions. It is a good habit as no matter what, asking questions will always clear your doubts.



3. Focus on Time Management - Spending too much time on questions that you are uncomfortable with will lead to time scarcity to solve the easy ones and hence while practicing mock tests focus should also be given to the problem-solving ability. Right strategy along with time management plays a pivotal role in deciding the exam results. So, practice enough to be quick to adapt to the level of the paper and act promptly.

Right Strategy and Time Management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. The remaining weeks should be wisely used for revision, maintaining speed & increasing accuracy to solve a particular problem, identifying the weaker areas and correcting them.

- Written by Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, Vidyamandir Classes.

