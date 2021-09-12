MHT CET 2021: Admit card to release today, steps to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MHT CET 2021 Admit Card for BTech and BE courses will be released on Sunday (September 12).

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 Admit Card for BTech and BE courses will be released on Sunday (September 12). The exam would be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell from September 20. Candidates can visit the official website -- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for important notifications.

Candidates should note that they have to carry their admit cards while appearing for the entrance exam. Along with the admit card, candidates should also carry valid id proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter Id card, or others during the entrance exam. The admit card will have details of the candidate, the examination hall, the timing of the exam, and other details. Candidates should cross-check the details provided in the admit card after downloading it.

MHT CET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Click on the link that says, Admit Card. Candidates should log in with their credentials such as application number and date of birth. The admit card would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

