Maharashtra HSC to pass Class 12 students on basis of internal assessments

Image Source : FILE The Maharashtra government had decided to cancel class 12 board exam in view of the Covid situation in the state

The Maharashtra state government has permitted the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board to pass all Class-XII students based on internal assessments after the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government had decided to cancel class 12 board exam in view of the Covid situation in the state, Vijay Wadettiwar informed Thursday.

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said students' health remains the top priority for the state government. A proposal was sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students, Gaikwad added.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but Maharashtra postponed them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state board examinations were slated to be held in April and May, but the second wave of coronavirus disrupted the schedule.

