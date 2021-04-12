Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams likely to be postponed

Image Source : PTI MPBSE 10th, 12th exams are scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1.

Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to postpone board exams for Class 10, 12 in the state amid rise in Covid-19 cases. As per media reports, the proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office to conduct the classes 10, 12 exams in June.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh, that have already been shut till April 15, may remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 till June 15.

Meanwhile, the admit card for classes 10, 12 exams have been released on April 9, the board exams are scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1.

The state education department has recently announced both online/ offline options for students taking classes 9, 11 exams and for pre-board students of classes 10th and 12th. As per the school education department, the students who want to appear offline will be provided question papers from schools which they can solve at home within the time limit set by the school.

