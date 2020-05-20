Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 exams to be held between May 26-30. Check dates, datesheet

Image Source : FILE Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 exams to be held between May 26-30

The Kerala government on Wednesday changed its decision once again and said that SSLC and Plus 2 examination will be held between May 26-30, according to reports.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the decision hours after reports said that the state cabinet had decided to postpone the exams.

SSLC exam schedules

May 26 - Mathematics (afternoon)

May 27 - Physics (afternoon)

May 28 - Chemistry (afternoon)

Plus One

May 26 - Entrepreneurship development (VHSE - morning)

May 27 Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sanskrit (morning)

May 28 - Economics

May 29 - Physics, Philosophy, English, Literature, Sociology (morning)

May 30 - Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology

Plus Two

May 26 - Entrepreneurship development (VHSE - morning)

May 27 - Biology, Geography, Sanskrit, Economics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part 3 languages

May 28 - Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology, Electronic Systems

May 29 - History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science

May 30 - Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism

