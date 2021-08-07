Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 may release this week: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC result 2021 can be declared this week at the official website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2021 is going to be released soon. Although no official announcement has been made as of now regarding the release date and time of Karnataka SSLC result 2021, it may be declared this week. The result download links will be made available on the official website of the board. The link will be activated after the result is declared through an official press conference.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 answer key has been released on the board website. A total of 8.76 lakh students had registered for SSLC exams in Karnataka this year. Due to the Covid-19 situation, SSLC examinations were reduced from six days to two days and were held in a reduced format. The exam was in the form of multiple-choice questions.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Websites to check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 on the official websites:

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How to check

Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in Enter the login details Click on submit SSLC result 2021 Karnataka will be displayed as a result-cum-mark sheet Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the result.

