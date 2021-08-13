Karnataka KCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download KCET hall ticket at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KCET admit card 2021: The admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the CET exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The CET exam will be held on August 28 and 29 in two shifts and the Kannada language test on August 30. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.

KCET admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on the download admit card link for KCET 2021 Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised exam schedule, the biology and mathematics exams are scheduled on August 28 in first and second shift respectively, while physics and chemistry will be conducted on August 29 in both the shifts. The Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

The entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharma courses. For updates and details on exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

