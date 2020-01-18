JEE Main Result 2020: Chandigarh boy scores 99.99 per cent

JEE Main Result 2020: Kunwar Preet Singh, who hails from Chandigarh, has scored 99.99 per cent in the JEE Main 2020 examinations, which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday. He managed to secure his place among the 41 state-wise toppers. This year, nine students scored a perfect 100 in JEE Main exams 2020.

Nishant Agarwal from Delhi, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana's Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana are the toppers of JEE Main Result 2020.

As many as 8.69 lakh students appeared for JEE Main exams 2020. Out of these, 6.04 lakh were male and 2.64 lakh female while three were transgenders. The examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA between January 7 and January 9 this year across 233 cities in India and abroad.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

