JEE Main exam to be held from Sep 1-6, NEET on Sep 13, confirms National Testing Agency

Image Source : FILE JEE Main exam to be held from Sep 1-6, NEET on Sep 13

JEE Mains, NEET exam dates: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday confirmed that the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) will be conducted as per the schedule after Center said that the entrance examinations will not be postponed. Hence, JEE Mains examinations will be held from September 1 to 6 while, NEET (UG) will be conducted on September 13.

In a press release issued by the government stated, "In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, but ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted.”

“…the examination is going to be held with due precaution and it is not going to be postponed. Thus, we find no merit in the writ petition,” it reads further.

NTA had earlier released the JEE Main Admit Cards. So far, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their hall ticket while about 8,58,273 students had registered for the examinations.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,97,433 candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination this year. The agency will soon release the admit cards.

The official statement also mentioned that the NTA has made elaborate arrangements to sanitize the centers before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and hand gloves (as per request). The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive Advisory regarding COVID-19 for All Functionaries for center management.

