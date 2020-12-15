JEE Main 2021: Exam dates, registration, question paper format, and more

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 examination will begin on February 22. The examination for admission to engineering courses will be conducted four times in the year 2021. "States have their own education boards which conduct their exams between February and March. Due to COVID situation, boards may reschedule their calendar. This is for the benefit of the students so that they get ample opportunity as per their convenience. Moreover tests like SAT, GRE and TOEFL are conducted multiple times in a year. This will be in sync with international best practices," Amit Khare, secretary in the Ministry of Education, told TOI.

Exam dates

The first session of the JEE Main exam will be held from February 22 to February 25, 2021. The next three sessions will follow in March, April, and May 2021. The first shift of examination will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second will go on from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Registration

The registration of candidates for the February cycle began on December 15, 2020. The last date to register for the JEE Main examination is January 15, 2021. The last date for the successful transaction of the prescribed application fee is January 16, 2021.

Question Paper Format

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main questions papers will now have choices. Candidates will have 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. Section A will comprise 20 questions and section B will have 10 questions. Out of the 10 questions in Section B, candidates will have to answer any five.

The total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics – 25, Chemistry – 25 and Mathematics – 25).

