Jadavpur University to soon decide on supplementary exams

Jadavpur University will soon take a call on whether students who failed in previous semester exams will have to sit for supplementary tests in the final year or be given grace marks, a senior official said on Wednesday. The examination committee, consisting of varsity officials and faculty, will meet later this week or next week to decide on it, he said.

"Considering the present situation, it may not be possible to hold supplementary tests along with the final semester exams. We will be discussing if the students of Arts, Science and Engineering faculties can be given grace marks for the previous semester exams they have either failed or unable to attend," the official said.

As classes remain suspended since March 17 and many students do not have the facility for online classes, they might not be able to prepare for the supplementary exams along with that of the current semester papers, he said.

"We will arrive at a decision acceptable to everyone. Since the date of opening the campus remains uncertain, we have to act quickly," he said.

There is, however, a broad agreement among faculty and students regarding the process of conducting final semester examinations but it needs to get final approval of the exam committee, the official said.

As per the proposal, while 40-50 per cent weightage would be given on evaluation based on previous semester's performances, classwork/projects and viva, the rest 60-50 per cent would be given on the exams which the students will appear in from their home, he said.

The home exam may be conducted either online, or by sending question papers to the students' addresses or to some designated places and then collecting the answer scripts, he said.

The nitty-gritty of this arrangement will be chalked out in consultation with students' representatives and faculty members at the meeting.

"Each department may have some unique situation. They can tweak this broad outline and act accordingly once the formula is arrived at," he said.

Arts Faculty Students' Union chairperson Teerna Bhattacharya said, "We are looking at the outcome of the meeting. There can be a broad formula for all the departments. But, a particular yardstick may not be applicable in case of each and every department. "

"We hope that in this unprecedented situation, an acceptable solution will be arrived at to the satisfaction of everyone without compromising on health issues," she added.

