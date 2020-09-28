Image Source : PTI IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in Global FT MIM Ranking

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, is featured in the prestigious FT Masters in Management 2020 Global Ranking on Monday at the 72nd Rank for its two-year MBA program. The FT MIM ranking observes the top 90 Masters in Management programs globally. IIMU has moved up four places from its 76th Rank in 2019 and is only the fourth IIM along with IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta and Bangalore to make it to the list this year.

The FT Ranking assesses management institutes on several parameters, including alumni career progress, school diversity and research. IIM Udaipur received an impressive 78 per cent in aims achieved and a remarkable 9.09 points in overall satisfaction. Additionally, the Institute is ranked first in India on value for money and career progression among the FT MIM ranked schools.

The B-School has also been featured in another prestigious Global Ranking released recently - the Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Ranking 2021 in the 101+ band. The Institute was first placed in the QS MIM rankings last year. It is noteworthy that IIMU is also one of the youngest B-Schools in the QS MIM 2021 Ranking.

On this achievement, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur said, "I congratulate all the faculty members, staff, alumni and students. From day one, IIM Udaipur set a clear vision in place which included a commitment to high-quality research and to developing managers and entrepreneurs who will be tomorrow's leaders. These rankings are stepping stones for the Institute as we work towards our 2030 Vision of being a global management school."

"IIM Udaipur has recognised two core areas for vision 2030 - high-quality research and student transformation. IIMU would focus on further enhancing students' individual transformational journeys," said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

