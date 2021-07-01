Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CA July Exams 2021: ICAI opens opt-out window April 15 onward - 6 major decisions

After Supreme Court's directions, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday opened up the opt-out window for more students with regard to the July-scheduled examinations.

So far, the opt-out option was available only in case an examinee or his family members residing in the same premises are infected with COVID-19 on or after June 21, 2021, till the completion of the examinations on production of COVID-19 positive RT-PCR report. However, it has now been extended to more candidates and will be applicable April 15 onward.

6 MAJOR DECISIONS

An examinee shall be entitled to exercise the option of opting out if he/she personally, or any of his/her family member (residing at the same premises), has suffered COVID-19 in the recent past i.e. on or after April 15, 2021, and the fact is so certified by a registered medical practitioner, as a result of which he/she is unable to appear in the ensuing examination or, for that matter, is diabled in preparing for the examination. In such cases July 2021 examination will not considered as an attempt. Such examinee will be permitted to appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November 2021 for the old as well new syllabus, subject to conducive situation/environment prevailing at the relevant time. Such examinees need not produce RTPCR report if medical certificate issued by the registered medical practitioner for himself/herself or his/her family member is presented along with the request for opting out. As regards examinees affected due to lockdown during the relevant period of examination, such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July 2021 exams will not be treated as an attempt. Such examinees would be permitted to appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November 2021 for the old as well as new syllabus, subject to conducive situation/environment prevailing at the relevant time. If any examinee while appearing in July 2021 examination and in the midst of that suffers from Covid-19 ailment, as a result of which, is unable to appear in the remaining subjects, would be entitled to opt out and July 2021 exams will not be treated as an attempt. He/she can appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November 2021 for the old as well as new syllabus, subject to conducive situation/environment prevailing at the relevant time. If the examinee has opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination, then he/she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining paper. If the examinee has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of the last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and opt out option will apply only to the second group. In case if CA exam cannot be held at any of the exam centre/city due to restrictions imposed by the Central government/state government/local authority, exam centre being in containment zone, last-minute change of exam centre in any city etc, such examinees are entitled to opt out and July 2021 exams will not be treated as an attempt. He/she can appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November 2021 for the old as well as new syllabus, subject to conducive situation/environment prevailing at the relevant time.

