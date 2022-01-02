Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
All schools, colleges in Haryana to remain closed till January 12 amid rising Covid cases

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Gurugram Published on: January 02, 2022 20:49 IST
haryana schools colleges to remain closed
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: Student undergo thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear in the CBSEs 12th Board Exams 2022 for Term 1, in Gurugram, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

The Haryana government on Sunday banned physical classes for students in schools, colleges, and universities in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced the decision via his Twitter handle. Additionally, students in hostels have also been mandated to adhere to Covid guidelines.

Here's all you need to know:

  1. Despite classes being shut, faculty members will be required to attend schools and colleges, and take online classes from there.
  2. Adhering to Covid guidelines, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.
  3. Students are allowed to remain in hostels provided to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behavior.
  4. Recruitment exams and entrance exams will continue to be held in universities.
  5. All universities and colleges (state/government or private) shall remain closed till 12th January for students.

"In view of the increasing cases of Omicron, the Haryana government has banned physical classes in the universities of the state under "Pandemic Alert-Safe Haryana". Apart from this, the students living in the hostels have been instructed to follow the guidelines", Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

