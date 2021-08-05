Haryana BSEH Open School Senior Secondary 12th result 2021 declared, 100% pass

Follow us on Image Source : PRO BSEH A record 100 per cent students cleared the class 12 open school exam successfully

BSEH Open School 12th result 2021: The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has announced the result of the senior secondary (12th) open school (class 12) exams. A record 100 per cent students cleared the class 12 open school exam successfully, the students can check the result through the website- bseh.org.in.

BSEH President Jagbir Singh informed that a total of 27,569 candidates who have appeared for the 12th open school exam have cleared it successfully. The ratio of male and female candidates are 19,068 and 8,501 respectively.

BSEH 12th open school result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on senior secondary, 12th result 2021 link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download 12th result, take a print out for further reference.

Board President Jagbir Singh also said that students who were dissatisfied with the class 12 marks can appear for the exams to be held on August 18. The class 12 result was earlier released on July 26, and over 2 lakh (2,27,585) students enrolled for the class 12 exam was declared pass, the pass percentage this year touched 100 per cent.

