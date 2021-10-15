Goa schools reopening for Classes 9-12 from October 18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools in Goa have been allowed to resume offline classes for 9 to 12 standard students from October 18.

Schools in Goa have been allowed to resume offline classes for 9 to 12 standard students from October 18 onwards, the state government announced. The decision was taken by the Education Ministry in consultation with the state government's expert committee on Covid management.

The state Education Department has also issued fresh guidelines for restarting physical classes for standard 9 to 12, which urges heads of educational institutions and managements to take their own decision vis a vis resumption of classes based on "available infrastructure and local condition(s)". Schools have also been allowed the liberty to follow a hybrid mode of teaching if required, according to the guidelines.

Schools have also been directed to avoid functions and mass assemblies till further notice, while the guidelines have also said that pathways and corridors should be made "one way" as far as possible in order to avoid students "brushing into each other".

The guidelines also state that all schools should sanitise every classroom before re-opening of schools while directing that only vaccinated staff (both teaching and non-teaching) should be allowed in the school premises.

"Those who cannot produce vaccination certificates shall be allowed after producing negative reports of RTPCR tests. Such report shall be valid for seven days and fresh report shall be produced after the seventh day," the guidelines state.

"High-risk children (those suffering from chronic diseases like asthma, kidney diseases, disabled children, children on steroids, etc) should consult their paediatricians/physicians before joining the schools," the circular issued by the Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar added.

