Goa schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from November 21

Classes for X and XII standard students in Goa will resume from November 21, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. He also said that a decision on the resumption of other classes would be taken sometime later.

"We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 classes for X and XII standards will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools," Sawant told reporters here.

The decision was taken following a meeting chaired by Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister, and officials of the Education Department.

In September, Sawant had formed a consultation committee that included education experts, Education Department officials, and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations to recommend a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the coastal state, which have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

