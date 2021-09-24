GATE Registration 2022 deadline extended, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE Registration 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) has been extended. The candidates can now apply till September 28 on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. “Due to technical problems, the application deadline has been extended upto 28th September 2021,” as per the official website.

Meanwhile, the candidates can apply till October 1 with late fees. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE registration 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the link- 'Apply Online' Enter the required details Upload relevant documents, scanned image Pay the application fee Click on 'Submit' Download it, take a printout for further reference.

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

Candidates willing to appear for multiple exams will also have to fill only one GATE application 2022 form. Candidates will be given three options to choose the city to appear for the GATE 2021. Candidates should note that the three choices must be from the same GATE 2022 zone. GATE 2022 Exam result will be declared on March 17, 2022.

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

