GATE 2022 correction window closes today, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) correction window will be closed on Friday (November 12). Candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The correction window was earlier opened on November 1. The last date to change exam centre, category is till November 12, candidates can make changes on their already submitted application form.

GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE admit card will be released for download on January 3.

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

For details on GATE 2022 exam, please visit the officila website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Latest Education News