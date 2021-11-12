Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. GATE 2022 correction window closes today, important details

GATE 2022 correction window closes today, important details

The last date to change exam centre, category is till November 12, candidates can make changes on their already submitted application form

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 15:03 IST
GATE 2022
Image Source : FILE

GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) correction window will be closed on Friday (November 12). Candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The correction window was earlier opened on November 1.  The last date to change exam centre, category is till November 12, candidates can make changes on their already submitted application form.

GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE admit card will be released for download on January 3.

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.  

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19.  Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs. 

For details on GATE 2022 exam, please visit the officila website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.  

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News