GATE 2021 counselling postponed to May 28, check revised schedule

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL GATE 2021 counselling will now begin on May 28

IIT-Delhi GATE 2021 counselling schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has revised the counselling schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2021. As per the revised schedule, the counselling will now begin on May 28 via online mode on the common offer acceptance portal (COAP) at coap.iitd.ac.in.

The round one is scheduled for May 28-30, round two June 4-6, round three June 11- 13, round four June 18- 20 and round five June 25-27.

As per the notification, candidates will have an option to choose 'retain and wait' for application from round 1- 4. For the final round, the candidates will have the option either to accept or reject.

IIT, Delhi has stated that it will conduct more rounds of counselling in case of vacant seats. The first round of counselling will be conducted from July 2 to 4, second round- July 9 to 11, third round- July 16 to 18, fourth round- July 23- 25, fifth round- July 30- August 1.

The GATE result was earlier released on March 19. A total of 1.26 lakh candidates have qualified in GATE 2021, the pass percentage recorded at 17.82 per cent.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2021 likely to be postponed

Latest Education News