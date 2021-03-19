GATE result 2021 announced. Check direct link

Image Source : GATE OFFICIAL WEBSITE SCREENGRAB GATE 2021 exam result declared.

GATE Result 2021: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 results have been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT-Bombay) on March 19 (Friday). The GATE Exam 2021 was held on February 5,6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 to ensure total precaution during the pandemic.

How to check Gate 2021 exam results

Candidates can check their GATE Exam result by visiting the official website — gate.iitb.ac.in.

Once the website page is opened, candidates can scroll down.

3-4 four options will appear on the screen. Look for the one flashing with 'GATE 2021 Results are announced'

Once this page is opened, candidates should fill in all the required information and click on Submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

GATE 2021 passing percentage

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates have qualified in GATE 2021. The pass percentage in 2021 was at 17.82 per cent. Out of the total qualified candidates of GATE 2021, 98,732 are male and 28,081 are female candidates.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

