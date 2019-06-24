Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply now for jobs offering upto Rs 2 lakh salary. Check complete details

EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply now for jobs offering upto Rs 2 lakh salary. Check complete details

EPFO recruitment 2019: Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced no. of fresh vacancies for its recruitment. Here is your chance to apply for the posts at epfindia.gov.in. Check complete list of details-

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 22:10 IST
EPFO recruitment 2019
Image Source : PTI

EPFO recruitment 2019

EPFO recruitment 2019 | The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited application for a number of posts in Information Services at the official website epfindia.gov.in. The application for the vacant posts is available on the official website of EPFO, candidates can visit the website to check the details. The last date for applying for this recruitment is July 1. Check complete details below about the recruitment process.

EPFO recruitment 2019: No. of Post(s)-

  1. Director (IS) – 2 posts
  2. Joint Director (IS) – 6 posts
  3. Deputy Director (IS) – 12 posts
  4. Assistant Director (IS) – 24 posts

EPFO recruitment 2019: List of Salary-

  1. Director (IS) – Level 13 Of Pay matrix [ Rs 1,23,100 – Rs 2,15,900]
  2. Joint Director (IS) – Level 12 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200]
  3. Deputy Director (IS) – Level 11 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700]
  4. Assistant Director (IS) – Level 10 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500]

EPFO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria- 

  • Director (IS) 

–Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

–Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

–10 years of post qualification experience

  • Joint Director (IS)

–Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

–Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognised institute in India.

–8 years of post qualification experience in one or more out of Database Management or Operating Systems or Network Systems of Programming or Information System in a government office

  • Deputy Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

– Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in India.
– 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas

  • Assistant Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.
– 3 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas of programming or Information System in a government office

EPFO recruitment 2019: Here's how to apply

  • –Candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can fill the application that has been provided by the organisation at the end of its notification on the official website of EPFO-- epfindia.gov.in.
  • –The application includes basic details of the candidates with the candidate’s employment details in chronological order. 
  • –No online mode of application for this recruitment process is available. The candidates have to fill the offline application and send it to the Organisation.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryJammu and Kashmir B.Ed Answer Key 2019 released: Direct link to download JKBOPEE Answer Key Next Story  