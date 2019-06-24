EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply now for jobs offering upto Rs 2 lakh salary. Check complete details

Image Source : PTI EPFO recruitment 2019

EPFO recruitment 2019 | The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited application for a number of posts in Information Services at the official website epfindia.gov.in. The application for the vacant posts is available on the official website of EPFO, candidates can visit the website to check the details. The last date for applying for this recruitment is July 1. Check complete details below about the recruitment process.

EPFO recruitment 2019: No. of Post(s)-

Director (IS) – 2 posts Joint Director (IS) – 6 posts Deputy Director (IS) – 12 posts Assistant Director (IS) – 24 posts

EPFO recruitment 2019: List of Salary-

Director (IS) – Level 13 Of Pay matrix [ Rs 1,23,100 – Rs 2,15,900] Joint Director (IS) – Level 12 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200] Deputy Director (IS) – Level 11 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700] Assistant Director (IS) – Level 10 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500]

EPFO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Director (IS)

–Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

–Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

–10 years of post qualification experience

Joint Director (IS)

–Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

–Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognised institute in India.

–8 years of post qualification experience in one or more out of Database Management or Operating Systems or Network Systems of Programming or Information System in a government office

Deputy Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

– Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

– 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas

Assistant Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in India.

– 3 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas of programming or Information System in a government office

EPFO recruitment 2019: Here's how to apply