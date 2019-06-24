Image Source : PTI NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2019

NHM Maharashtra recruitment 2019: Apply before July 1 for 5716 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts

The National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has invited applications from candidates for six/eight-month certificate programme for Community Health Officer posts.

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences or MUHS will provide the certificate programme. Candidates will then be recruited as Community Health Officers (CHOs) in health and welfare centres of Maharashtra.

NHM recruitment 2019 | Details about posts:

Name of post: Community Health Officers (CHO)

Community Health Officers (CHO) Number of post: 5716

NHM recruitment 2019 | Role and responsibilities of CHO:

The Community Health Officers (CHO) are expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management and leadership at CHCs after getting the post.

NHM recruitment 2019 | Salary of CHO:

During the certificate programme, the candidates will be paid Rs 10,000 per month. After their appointment at their sub-centres, the CHOs will be paid a base salary of Rs 25,000 per month and a performance-based incentive upto Rs 15,000 as decided by government norms.

NHM recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

Bachelors degree in Ayurvedic Medicine, Unani Medicine or Nursing is mandatory to apply for the Community Health Officers (CHO) post

NHM recruitment 2019 | Important dates:

The last date of application is July 1 -- 5.30 pm.

The date of screening test is July 21. The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

NHM recruitment 2019 | Selection process:

The candidates will have to appear for an entrance examination that will be conducted by National Health Mission, Maharashtra on July 21, 2019.