Engineering students can get lateral entry into other technical courses: AICTE

Engineering students can take admission in other branches of engineering in addition to the main course. As per requests received from students, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has placed a proposal regarding admission to additional BTech course through lateral entry.

According to AICTE, "The proposal was placed before the AICTE Executive Committee and EC opined that technical universities can facilitate such students to take admission to BTech /BE by allowing them to get admission at appropriate level of BTech programme in another discipline/branch of Engineering."

The students do not have to repeat the courses they have already studied in the first discipline. “The Executive Committee approved the exemption from pursuing courses already done in the first discipline of BTech programme and such students be appropriately guided to complete other requirements of the second discipline. As there is a practical component involved, students will be required to take admission in an institution/college as a regular student and the concerned university will ensure this and make necessary provision in their statutes accordingly," AICTE said.

The institutions have been directed to make necessary changes to their admission process and to provide additional courses to BTech students.

