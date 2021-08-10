Now, Engineering courses in regional languages: Check list of colleges

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed 14 engineering colleges in eight states to teach in regional languages in the academic year 2021-22. The decision has been taken in line with provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP). On July 30th, while addressing teachers, parents, and students on the Occasion of NEP's one-year anniversary, PM Modi announced that 14 engineering colleges will start courses in five regional languages.
"I am glad that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are going to start it's in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali. A tool has also been developed for translation of engineering course into 11 Indian languages," Modi said.
The new National Education Policy (NEP) (July 30) that calls for education in one’s mother tongue as far as possible — has permitted engineering colleges to offer BTech programmes in 11 regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Oriya).
List of colleges to start from engineering courses in regional languages
- Poornima Institute of Engineering & Technology---Rajasthan--Hindi
- Poornima Institute of Engineering-- Rajasthan--Hindi
- Graphic Era Deemed to be University--Uttrakhand-- Hindi
- Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology-- Uttar Pradesh--Hindi
- Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College-- Uttar Pradesh--Hindi
- PSIT-Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology--Uttar Pradesh--Hindi
- GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management--Uttar Pradesh--Hindi
- IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science-- Madhya Pradesh--Hindi
- Technique Polytechnic Institute of Technology-- West Bengal--Bengali
- NRI Institute of Technology-- Andhra Pradesh--Telugu
- Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering-- Maharashtra-- Marathi
- Rathinam Technical Campus-- Tamil Nadu-- Tamil
- Erode Sengunthar Engineering College-- Tamil Nadu-- Tamil
The Union Education Ministry had also announced in November, that they will try to focus on bringing technical education, especially engineering, in regional languages, starting from the 2021-22 academic year. Various board result for classes 10, 12 have also been released by their respective states and many colleges including Delhi University has started the application process for admission to 2021 academic session.
