NEP 1st year anniversary: PM Modi announces engineering courses in 5 regional languages

On the occassion of first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed educationists, students, and teachers from across the country on Thursday via video conferencing. "Congratulations to all the countrymen and all the students on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy," Modi said. According to the prime minister, "In the past one year, all of you dignitaries of the country, teachers, principals, policymakers have worked hard to bring the national education policy to the surface."

The prime minister also took the opportunity to announce engineering courses in five regional languages. "I am glad that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are going to start its in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali. A tool has also been developed for translation of engineering course into 11 Indian languages," Modi said.

Talking about the country's young generation, Modi said that youth of the 21st century wants to make his own arrangement. Therefore, he needs exposure, liberation from old bonds, cages. "How far we will go in the future, how much height we will achieve, it will depend on what kind of education we are giving to our youth now, i.e. today," PM said.

The prime minister said that the 'National Education Policy' assures the youth that the country is now completely with them, with their spirits. "We have seen this environment for decades when it was believed that to study well one had to go abroad. But for good studies students from abroad come to India, best institutions come to India, now we are going to see," Modi said.

Modi also advised youth to think one step ahead of the world. "To realise the possibilities being created today, our youth will have to be one step ahead of the world, think one step ahead. Be it health, defence, infrastructure, technology, the country has to be capable and self-reliant in every direction," PM said.

