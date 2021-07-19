Delhi University to conduct entrance exam for 13 courses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DUET will be conducted through NTA's computer-based mode

The number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held have been increased from nine to 13 from this year, officials said on Saturday. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

"From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). "This is an effort in line with the National Education Policy motive of one university one examination," Rajiv Gupta, chairperson, Admissions, said.

Gupta said DUET-2021 for all PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and M. Phil and Ph. D programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon. He said for admissions this year, the number of test centres will also be increased. "This year, the University of Delhi is planning to increase the number of test centres for DUET. This was one of the prominent demands of candidates," he said.

A varsity statement released later in the day also said, "Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to Ph. D. and MPhil programmes will have to appear for DUET-2021. " All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA's computer-based mode, the statement added.

