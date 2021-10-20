Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Delhi University DUET PG 2021 answer key released, how to check

The candidates not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by October 21, 11:50 pm, by paying Rs 200 per question challenged. Download answer key at nta.ac.in/DuetExam

New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2021 8:14 IST
DUET 2021 provisional answer key: The provisional answer keys along with recorded responses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 for Postgraduate courses has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA)  has made available the answer key to download from the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. 

The candidates not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by October 21, 11:50 pm. They need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The payment can be made through Paytm, Net Banking, Debit/ Credit Card. 

DUET 2021 answer key: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam  
  2. Click on the 'answer key' link 
  3. A PDF file with DUET answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.  For further updates on DUET 2021, the candidates can contatct 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in

