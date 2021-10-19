DU Admissions 2021: ECA admission grievance registration opens today, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi University has formed a committee for ECA admission grievance redressal.

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a committee for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) admission grievance redressal. The window to register grievances by candidates under the ECA category has started from October 19 and it will close on October 21. Candidates under the said category can register their grievances from the official website of DU admission -- admission.uod.ac.in.

The objective of forming this committee is to address candidates' queries/ grievances under ECA category/sub-category. They are not required to visit the University Admission Branch for any grievance/query related to ECA.

The direct link to register grievance under the ECA category is here.

DU Admissions 2021: How to apply for grievances

Visit the official site of DU Admissions on admission.uod.ac.in. Click on the ECA admissions link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the notice link. Press the link given on the newly opened page. Fill in the details asked and click on submit. Your grievance has been registered. You can also download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final centralised ECA merit list for each category and sub-category along with a ranking of candidates for admission to UG courses will be displayed after redressal of grievances of the candidates. For more details, candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

