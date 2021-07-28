When should Delhi schools reopen? Kejriwal govt seeks suggestions from people

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

As several states are reopening schools and colleges following a downward trend in Covid cases, students and parents in the national capital are curious to know when the schools, colleges will be opened? Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has sought opinions and suggestions from the students, their parents, and teachers regarding the reopening of schools. Manish Sisodia also issued an email where people can send their suggestions.

Manish Sisodia in his tweet informed, "Should Delhi open it's schools and colleges now? If you are a parent, student, teacher, or principal in Delhi's school or college, please send me your suggestions on DelhiSchools21@gmail.com."

Delhi Education Minister in an online briefing said that any parent, teacher, and student can send their suggestions regarding reopening the schools and the process via e-mail to delhischools21@gmail.com.

Many other states have already given permission to reopen the schools in their state including-- Uttrakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Punjab.

