DHSE Kerala 12 Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage increases by 2.85%

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the result for class 12 exams on July 28. Education Minister V Sivankutty made the announcement of result for plus two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations. Candidates can now check their result from the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

The official press conference was initiated at 3 pm today and the result was officially declared. This year the pass percentage is 87.94 per cent. Last year it was 85.13 per cent resulting in an increase of 2.85 per cent pass percentage. 3,23,802 students became eligible for higher education in the state, out of which 48,383 students secured A+ grade in all subjects.

This year, a total of 136 schools have secured 100 per cent result in Kerala plus two exam. Last year it was 114 schools. Students who could not appear for the Kerala Plus Two exam this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic can take the test later.

Kerala Plus Two results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link ‘download Plus Two result’

Enter roll number and click on submit

Your Kerala +2 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Download, take a printout for further reference.

