DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Results 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Check Kerala Plus Two Results at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala will announce the result of plus two, class 12 exams on Wednesday, July 28. Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the result of plus two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 pm, as per the release. Once released, the candidates can check the result through the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

The plus two exams were held from April 8 to 26 with strict Covid-19 protocols amid the second wave. A total of 4.46 lakh (4,46,471) students appeared in the plus two exams this year.

Kerala Plus Two 12th Results 2021: Websites, direct link to check

Once released, the plus two, 12th results will be available at the websites- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in. The class 12 results will be available at the websites from 4 pm.

Kerala Plus Two results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in Click on the link ‘download Plus Two result’ Enter roll number and click on submit Your Kerala +2 result 2021 will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Kerala Plus Two results 2021: How to check via Saphalam app

Go to Play Store on your android phone Search for the Saphalam and click on install Open the app, enter your mobile number Enter roll code/roll number and code Result will be available on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Kerala Plus Two results 2021: Direct link

The Kerala Plus Two 12th results will be available at these websites. Here's direct link to get class 12 results.

The SSLC exam result was earlier announced on July 14, and a total of 99.47 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

READ MORE | CLAT Result 2021 to be declared today

ALSO READ | JNU entrance exam to be held between Sept 20-23

Latest Education News