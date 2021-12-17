Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE All schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 6 and above from Saturday

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital for Class 6 and above will reopen from tomorrow, said a circular released by the government. The announcement comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas has permitted offline classes to begin.

All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions were closed on December 2, after the Commission for Air Quality Management's order amid rising air pollution in the national capital.

