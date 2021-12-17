Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Delhi University's Executive Council approves entrance tests for admissions from next year: Officials
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. All schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 6 and above from Saturday

All schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 6 and above from Saturday

The announcement comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas has permitted offline classes to begin.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2021 17:54 IST
delhi schools
Image Source : PTI FILE

All schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 6 and above from Saturday

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital for Class 6 and above will reopen from tomorrow, said a circular released by the government. The announcement comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas has permitted offline classes to begin.

All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions were closed on December 2, after the Commission for Air Quality Management's order amid rising air pollution in the national capital.

 

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News