Delhi’s Rohini jail to start two new courses for inmates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Prisons Department is going to start two new courses for the inmates of Rohini jail.

The Delhi Prisons Department is going to start two new courses for the inmates of Rohini jail in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to senior jail officials, the four-month electrician course and the six-month automobile-related course will begin in September. Jan Shikshan

Sansthan Prayas, an NGO, will give training to inmates under the skill development programme of the government, they said. A total of 40 inmates have been selected for both courses.

There will be two-hour classes for five days a week, they said, adding that after completing the course, the inmates will get a certificate. The prisons department has given its approval and a Memorandum of Understanding is likely to be signed soon, officials said.

Under the project, instructors will train inmates with an aim to provide them life skills so that they can start a new life and make a living, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said. The department will ensure that Covid-appropriate behavior, including social distancing, is followed, they said.

The first Covid case in Rohini jail was reported on May 13 last year. At present, there are no active cases inside the jail. Meanwhile, the process of vaccination in three city jails -- Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini -- is underway and a total of 10,885 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the inmates so far.

The prisons department had launched a Covid vaccination drive for the inmates in the 45-plus age category on March 18, while the inoculation of the inmates in the 18-44 age group began on May 18.

READ| BJP MP Manoj Tiwari urges Education minister to fasten process of opening 7 JNVs

ALSO READ| Formulation of NEP 2020 is live example of cooperative federalism: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News