Jharkhand JAC Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: Decision on board exams likely today

Jharkhand JAC Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: The Jharkhand government is likely to take a decision today on whether to cancel or postpone class 10th and 12th board exams. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) PRO told IndiaTV that a decision on the lines of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can be taken in a meeting with the education secretary, health department, other government officials today.

State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is unlikely to attend the meeting as he has shown Covid-19 symptoms, the official said.

The practical exams have already been postponed by the board due to worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The practical exams started on April 6, but postponed midway.

"All the practical examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," as per JAC official website.

The board exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 21, which was revised from the earlier scheduled from March 9 to 26, 2021. The admit cards have already been released and are available to download at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the exam. Last year, the class 10 and 12 exam results were released in July, and a total of 75.01 per cent students passed the 10th exam successfully, while Arts stream has the highest passing percentage in 12th with 82.53 per cent, Commerce- 77.37 per cent, Science- 58.99 per cent.

