CISCE ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Important instructions released for candidates, check here

CISCE ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE, ISC board exams in November, the ISC semester 1 exam will commence from November 23, while ICSE exam from November 29.

The term 1 exam for both classes 10, 12 will be held in offline mode. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will be one and a half hours in duration with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper.

ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Do's and dont's; follow these important instructions

The candidates need to appear for both the semester 1 and 2 exams that will be conducted in November, March next year. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE year 2022 exam. The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 exams. The candidates should collect their admit cards ahead of these examinations from the heads of their respective schools Candidates must be seated in the examination hall / room five minutes before the time on the day of exam. If an exam paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the supervising examiner. Candidate must read carefully all general directions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc. They are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper – cum – answer booklet. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet in the space provided. All entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be made with black/ blue ink pen only.

The Council has also released new format of the question paper and the answer booklet. For details on CISCE guidelines, please visit the website- cisce.org.

