CISCE ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Important instructions released for candidates, check here

CISCE ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE, ISC board exams in November, the ISC semester 1 exam will commence from November 23, while ICSE exam from November 29.
The term 1 exam for both classes 10, 12 will be held in offline mode. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will be one and a half hours in duration with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper.
ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021: Do's and dont's; follow these important instructions
- The candidates need to appear for both the semester 1 and 2 exams that will be conducted in November, March next year. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE year 2022 exam.
- The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 exams. The candidates should collect their admit cards ahead of these examinations from the heads of their respective schools
- Candidates must be seated in the examination hall / room five minutes before the time on the day of exam.
- If an exam paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the supervising examiner.
- Candidate must read carefully all general directions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc. They are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper – cum – answer booklet.
- Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet in the space provided. All entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be made with black/ blue ink pen only.
The Council has also released new format of the question paper and the answer booklet. For details on CISCE guidelines, please visit the website- cisce.org.
