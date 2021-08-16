Chhattisgarh Board class 12 practical exam 2021: Date, time, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CGBSE is going to conduct class 12 practical exam again between August 17 to 31.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released a circular stating that the board has decided to conduct the class 12 practical examination again between August 17 to August 31, for both regular and private candidates who could not attend the examination due to any reason.

Candidates who are going to appear for the class 12 practical exam can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh board, i.e., cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE practical examinations/project work was conducted between June 25 to July 7. Candidates were called in a group of 25-27 students every day. The question papers were distributed at the home of students

CGBSE Practical Exam 2021: Important instructions

Candidates who are going to appear for the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 practical exam must note that they will also have to appear for the compartmental exam.

Apart from this, if any student fails to qualify for the class 12 exam because of being absent on the second date of the practical exam, then they will only be able to appear for the exam again in 2022.

