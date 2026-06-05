Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Lovkesh Bajaj's criminal history surfaces; earlier arrested in fake passport racket

New Delhi:

The investigation into the deadly hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar continues to uncover startling details. In the latest revelation, the criminal background of Flourish Hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj has come under scrutiny. According to police sources, Bajaj, who has been arrested in connection with the hotel fire case, was also arrested by Delhi Police last year in an alleged fake passport racket. The case was reportedly linked to providing forged Indian documents and passports to Bangladeshi nationals.

Spent 15 days in Tihar Jail in previous case

Police sources said a case was registered in January 2025. During the investigation, Bajaj's alleged involvement surfaced, leading to his arrest. He reportedly spent around 15 days in Tihar Jail before securing bail. The fake passport case is still pending before a court, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Police hunt hotel accountant and manager

Meanwhile, investigators are searching for hotel accountant Jai Mishra and manager Rakesh in connection with the fire tragedy. Jai Mishra, a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi, has reportedly been absconding since the incident. Police are also trying to gather information about other hotel staff members who were present at the time of the fire.

Owner allegedly fled the scene after fire broke out

As the investigation progresses, several critical findings have emerged. Preliminary inquiries suggest that a room on the hotel's terrace had been locked from the outside. As a result, many occupants were unable to access the rooftop for safety and instead attempted to escape by jumping from windows. Investigators have also found that hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj allegedly fled the spot immediately after the fire broke out.

In a significant development, the Saket Court has remanded Bajaj to four days of police custody. During this period, investigators are expected to question him extensively regarding safety arrangements, emergency exits and operational practices at the hotel.

Bajaj claims he wandered on roads after escaping

According to Delhi Police sources, Bajaj told investigators that he fled the scene out of fear after the incident occurred. He allegedly admitted that he did not return home and instead wandered around the city streets following the tragedy. During questioning, Bajaj revealed that he had acquired the building around three years ago from a party identified as Ahluwalia. He stated that the property was being operated more like a guest house than a hotel. Bajaj further told police that the premises previously housed a Khadi shop and that the building was in a dilapidated condition when it was taken over.

More rooms added to increase revenue, say police

Police sources claimed that Bajaj admitted during interrogation that he had expanded the number of rooms on the property because the business was generating good revenue. According to investigators, Bajaj stated that he did not have sufficient time to personally supervise hotel operations and had entrusted the day-to-day functioning of the establishment to staff members. Police also claim that he acknowledged increasing the room count primarily to boost earnings, allegedly believing that such modifications would go unchecked.

Key questions investigators are examining

As the probe intensifies, investigators are focusing on several crucial aspects:

Whether mandatory fire safety norms were followed?

Whether additional rooms were constructed without proper approvals?

Why the terrace access area was allegedly locked?

Whether emergency evacuation measures were adequate?

The role of hotel management and staff during the fire emergency.

Authorities are expected to examine hotel records, building permissions and safety compliance documents as part of the ongoing investigation.

It is to be noted here that the Malviya Nagar hotel fire has once again raised serious concerns over fire safety compliance, unauthorised structural modifications and enforcement mechanisms in commercial establishments across the national capital.

ALSO READ: What are rules and regulations for opening hotel in Delhi? How does one obtain fire safety certificate?