Bandar Movie Review: Bobby Deol delivers his career best in Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting drama

Movie Name: Bandar

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Crime-drama

Anurag Kashyap has never been a filmmaker interested in easy answers. His films often place viewers in morally complicated situations and force them to sit with the discomfort. Bandar follows that tradition. Inspired by true events, the film looks at how a person's world falls apart after a criminal charge. The justice system then moves at its own sluggish pace.

At its heart, Bandar isn't really about proving guilt or innocence. Instead, it focuses on the harsh consequences of getting caught in a slow, unsympathetic system, one that can leave you feeling isolated. Anchored by a remarkably restrained Bobby Deol, the film delivers a powerful emotional punch even when it occasionally loses its footing.

Bandar: Story

The film revolves around Sameer Mehra, a television personality whose career is already on shaky ground when he finds himself accused of rape. What follows is a long and painful journey through legal proceedings, media scrutiny and social judgement. Overnight, Sameer becomes a man everyone has an opinion about, even before the facts are fully examined. Rather than turning the story into a conventional courtroom thriller, Kashyap spends much of the film focusing on what happens after the headlines fade. The emotional toll of imprisonment, the strain on personal relationships, and the slow loss of hope define the story.

What works especially well is the movie's avoidance of simplifications; there are no clear heroes or villains. Everyone operates from their own perspective, and the audience is left to navigate the grey areas on its own. In a time when public opinion is often formed within minutes, that ambiguity feels both refreshing and relevant.

Bandar: Writing and Direction

Kashyap approaches the material with a surprising amount of restraint. There are no grand speeches explaining the film's message and very few moments designed purely to provoke outrage. The director lets the film's situations unfold naturally. Through Bandar, Anurag Kashyap trusts his viewers to figure things out, rather than spoon-feeding every thought and emotion. Hence, the screenplay excels the most when it highlights the human cost of the events. But the best part about Bandar is that some of the most emotional moments are the quietest: a prison chat, a pang of loneliness, a glance of helplessness. These tiny moments often convey more than some spoon-fed lengthy dialogues can.

However, the script struggles the most while juggling too many ideas at once, the same Anurag Kashyap-patterned problem we see in most of his films. It wants to be a prison drama, a legal thriller, a commentary on media culture and a character study all at once. While each of these elements is interesting individually, they do not always come together as smoothly as they should.

Still, Kashyap deserves credit for tackling a sensitive subject with maturity. The film asks difficult questions without reducing them to simplistic arguments.

Bandar: Technical Aspects

Technically, Bandar complements its sombre tone effectively. Just like most of Anurag Kashyap's films, this one too goes for realism through cinematography and gives no room to showiness, making the film feel grounded and relatable. The prison scenes look genuine, really hitting hard and adding severe depth to the film.

The production design helps a lot, Bandar too. The locations aren't fake or overly shiny. In prison cells, interrogation rooms, or courthouse halls, everything feels used and supports the narrative.

The score barely peeps out but is wisely unobtrusive. Instead of telling us what to feel, it lets the actors handle most of the emotional heft. Editing mostly does its job well, yet the runtime sometimes slows things down. A bit more trimming could've kept the energy up in those sections.

Bandar: The Flaws

Bandar has its strengths, but it's not perfect. The pacing is a big issue. The legal story and Sameer's emotional journey are developed slowly, but it drags at times. Maybe that's why several scenes feel repetitive, making the plot seem less urgent. Hence, the second half feels way too stretched.

Also, a few supporting characters are underdeveloped. They hint at bigger roles that never happen. This leaves you wanting more payoff for the emotions the movie tries to create.

And let's be honest, the ending might really split opinions. Without revealing too much, the film reaches its conclusion rather quickly after spending so much time building towards it. The final moments are emotionally effective, but they leave behind a sense that there was more story left to tell.

These shortcomings do not derail the film, but they do stop it from becoming truly exceptional.

Bandar: Acting

If there is one reason to watch Bandar, it is Bobby Deol! Over the last few years, Deol has successfully reinvented himself through a series of intense roles, but nothing in his recent filmography quite prepares you for the vulnerability he displays here. This is a performance built on silence, hesitation and emotional exhaustion rather than dramatic flourishes.

He captures Sameer's fear and frustration with remarkable honesty. Whether he is trying to process the collapse of his life or simply survive another day in prison, Deol remains completely convincing. It is the sort of performance that reminds audiences why he was always capable of far more than the industry often allowed him to show.

Sanya Malhotra is equally dependable, bringing warmth and credibility to her role. Just like Mrs, in Bandar too, she avoids melodrama and delivers a grounded performance that fits the film's overall tone.

Sapna Pabbi also leaves an impression in a role that could easily have been mishandled, while Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi and the rest of the supporting cast contribute meaningfully to the film's realism.

Bandar: Verdict

Bandar is a difficult film to watch at times, but that is largely by design. It deals with uncomfortable subjects, asks challenging questions and refuses to provide neat resolutions. Not every creative choice hits the mark and the pacing can be slow at times, testing your patience. Still, the movie’s good parts end up mattering more.

The film is Bobby Deol's show above all. He brings out the true emotions and makes even weaker scenes worthwhile. With Kashyap’s careful directing and the film's relevant themes, it ends up being a drama that sticks with you long after it’s over.

So, to sum it all up, Bandar is generally engaging. It nails focusing on the human impact of an accusation and the chaos afterwards. Considering our quick-fix opinions often beat the facts these days, this film feels very timely and relevant.

And hence, the film deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

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