Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Private Examination 2020: Class 10, 12 application forms out at cbse.nic.in. Steps to register inside

CBSE Private Examination 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Private Examination application forms 2020 for Class 10, 12 students on the official website of CBSE. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can now apply at cbse.nic.in.

The board has released the application dates for the class 10 and 12 private students. As per the media reports, the students who wish to register themselves for the CBSE 2020 examination can submit the examination form by September 30, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for CBSE Private Exam 2020

The candidates who have failed the CBSE 2019 examination

The candidates who have been placed in Compartment in July 2019

The candidates who have been placed in Compartment in Main - 2019 examinations but did not appear for the July 2019 Compartment Examinations

Candidates who have passed out in 2019 but wish to appear for improvement

Candidates who have passed out in 2014 or after who wish to appear in an Additional subject

Steps to register for CBSE Private Exam 2020

Visit official website-- cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application Form By Private Candidates Examination 2020’

Select the Class for which you want to appear

Enter all the required details

Upload the scanned copies of documents required

Pay the requisite amount of application fees

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

CBSE Private Exam 2020 | DIRECT LINK

Click here