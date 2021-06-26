CBSE launches handbook in ‘Handicrafts’ for Class 6 to 8

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The ‘Handicrafts’ as a skill module of 12-hours duration will be offered for classes 6 to 8

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a student handbook for the skill module on 'Handicrafts' in collaboration with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council. The ‘Handicrafts’ as a skill module of 12-hours duration will be offered for classes 6 to 8.

According to CBSE, the skill module on ‘Handicrafts’ is focused on practical activities and will give hands on learning experience to the students. This Handbook will cover two modules, paper mache and fashion jewelry. “I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students and do hope that this module shall help in creating awareness about the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020. I also hope that such courses will help to build an entrepreneurial mindset amongst students at a young age.” said Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE.

O. P. Prahladka, Chairman, HCSSC expressed hope that "this module on ‘Handicrafts’ shall help to build aesthetic sensibility, creativity, planning skills, problem solving skills and innovativeness amongst students.” The student's handbook/ workbook is available on the website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

