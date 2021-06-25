CBSE launches portal 'DADS' for duplicate marksheets, certificates

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE The students will get options to choose from either digital as well as printed copy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched duplicate academic document system (DADS) for students to access their duplicate academic documents online. According to CBSE, the students who have either lost or their documents can now access their certificates through this in-house portal developed by the board's IT department considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations and predicaments of students.

"The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal," CBSE notification mentioned.

The students can log on to the official website- cbse.nic.in and apply on the link cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx for the procedure and options. Following the applications, the CBSE will dispatch the hard copy through speed post, and a tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of application and dispatched details.

The students will also get options to choose from either digital as well as printed copy. For further details, please check the website- cbse.nic.in.

