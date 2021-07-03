CBSE to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program' on July 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply for 'Innovation Ambassador Program' till July 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set to launch the 'Innovation Ambassador Program' on July 16. According to CBSE, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has consented to launch the online training programme for CBSE teachers on July 16. The schools can register their teachers for the online training programme at mic.gov.in/sia till July 10. The classes will begin from July 20.

The online training programme will follow five modules- Design Thinking and Innovation, Idea generation and Ideal hand-holding, Intellectual Property Rights, Product/ Prototype development, Finance, Sales and HR. The programme was earlier launched in collaboration with the Innovation Cell, AICTE and Ministry of Education.

Over 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness program held on the advocacy of the Innovation Ambassador Program. Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE said, "students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. What is required is to mentor these students and align education with the goals of NEP 2020."

